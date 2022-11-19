Season of the Troll

Not Available

Chapter one in the “Tran-ilogy of Terror ” begins when Peaches Christ discovers a hideous little-person and makes her part of the popular Midnight Mass stage-show. Peaches and sidekick Martiny nickname the creature “Troll Girl” and poke fun at her while she attempts to steal the spotlight onstage. Later, during the taping of a TV cooking episode, Martiny eats an entire casserole named “Cheese Blackout”. She falls violently ill. Peaches must hire a live-in nurse to care for Martiny. When the nurse murders Martiny via an intravenous cheese overdose, Peaches discovers Troll Girl to be the caretaker in disguise… from here the terror is just beginning!