Seasonal Forces reveals the dissonance of human and natural conjunctions unfolding in rural areas everywhere. I have drawn on footage shot over the past 25 years - some appropriated from commercial resources, some hand-processed - an accumulation of textures which illuminate the film's fabric of memory. A wisteria arbor in bloom collapses under the weight of a late Spring rain, is rebuilt and repeats its cycle. In between occur an arson, flood, earthquake, planting and the harvest. Part 2 reflects on animals' roles in our lives as providers of food, companionship, clothing and sport. I observe the changes around me as I attempt to understand what it means to cultivate a sense of place in time.