Not Available

Seasonal Forces

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Seasonal Forces reveals the dissonance of human and natural conjunctions unfolding in rural areas everywhere. I have drawn on footage shot over the past 25 years - some appropriated from commercial resources, some hand-processed - an accumulation of textures which illuminate the film's fabric of memory. A wisteria arbor in bloom collapses under the weight of a late Spring rain, is rebuilt and repeats its cycle. In between occur an arson, flood, earthquake, planting and the harvest. Part 2 reflects on animals' roles in our lives as providers of food, companionship, clothing and sport. I observe the changes around me as I attempt to understand what it means to cultivate a sense of place in time.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images