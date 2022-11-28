Seasonal Rain

Not Available

Since she enters her early adulthood, everything around Aye Aye seems to be falling apart. She starts to see things differently, at the same time she is being treated very differently even by her own parents. She has to face the stress of her desires, parental expectations, the need to find her place in repressive society. Aye Aye grew up with her distant cousin, Tin Swe since she was a child. Even their relationship starts changing the equilibrium. Aye Aye feels certain affection towards Tin Swe, who has been her close companion. Tin Swe persuaded her and they secretly fall in love. Through this experience, Aye Aye starts seeing herself as a woman, and finds satisfaction on doing something at the back of her parents. Their faith is about to be tested, by an encounter with a sudden rain while they are watching a movie at a cinema hall. Aye Aye has to face the reality of life, and the pain of her realization which is the uncertainty of her own future.