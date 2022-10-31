Not Available

Seasons Change

  • Romance
  • Comedy

BBTV Productions

Seasons Change (เพราะอากาศเปลี่ยนแปลงบ่อย) The story takes place at the College of Music, Mahidol University over one year and covers the three seasons that Bangkok typically experiences – summer, winter and monsoon. It chronicles the life of a young high school student, Pom, and his impulsive decision to attend a music school, unbeknownst to his parents, because of a girl he has secretly liked for three years, Dao. At the music school, he befriends Aom, who eventually becomes his best friend at the academy.

Witawat SinglampongPom
Kazuki YanoJitaro

