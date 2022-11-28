Not Available

Seasons in the Sea, Best Picture of the prestigious WILDSCREEN 1990 film festival in Bristol, England, takes you on a spectacular tour through the giant-kelp forests of Monterey Bay, just off the California coast. Bathed in sunlight and by cold, nutrient-rich waters welling up from the ocean’s depths, this huge submarine forest sustains a complex undersea community. As you move through the seasons, you'll discover how winds, tides, and currents shape Monterey Bay life. You'll see combat between an octopus and a ferocious moray eel, and watch opalescent squid, borne on cold currents rising from the depths, breed, and die. You’ll behold the miraculous birth of a swell shark and observe male Garibaldi fish constructing elaborate gardens to attract females.