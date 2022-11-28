Not Available

Seasons in the Sea

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Seasons in the Sea, Best Picture of the prestigious WILDSCREEN 1990 film festival in Bristol, England, takes you on a spectacular tour through the giant-kelp forests of Monterey Bay, just off the California coast. Bathed in sunlight and by cold, nutrient-rich waters welling up from the ocean’s depths, this huge submarine forest sustains a complex undersea community. As you move through the seasons, you'll discover how winds, tides, and currents shape Monterey Bay life. You'll see combat between an octopus and a ferocious moray eel, and watch opalescent squid, borne on cold currents rising from the depths, breed, and die. You’ll behold the miraculous birth of a swell shark and observe male Garibaldi fish constructing elaborate gardens to attract females.

    Cast

