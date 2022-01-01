Not Available

Seat 26D explores the inexpressible. With scale models built of paper, digital animation and live action, it reconstructs a passenger’s memory of a plane crash. Early morning, December 27th 1991. Flight 751 is taking off from Stockholm-Arlanda. 13-year old Sandro is looking forward to spending his Christmas holiday in Japan. At 1,000 meters altitude violent explosions are heard from both sides of the plane. The engines go quiet and they are silently gliding through the air. The pilots are forced to make an emergency landing and the plane crashes on a snow-capped field near the small village of Gottröra. The flight lasted 4 minutes, but the memory lasts a lifetime. Sandro narrates the story about the day he was about to die.