Seatrout Secrets 1 - Coastal Spin

The film is produced on a completely new way. While fishing, we have located underwater cameras out on the fishing site, and gets in the way an unusual glimpse of the sea trout and coastal fishing secrets. It's all about spin fishing from shore, and we follow Thomas Hansen and other experienced coastal fishers in a number of fishing trips. We participate in all seasons and at different fishing grounds. See the incredible underwater footage of sea trout in the fishing grounds - while fishing. Look under the water uptake of sea trout following the lure. See the catch of a big trout. See underwater footage of sea trout at night and see all seatrout prey. There are plenty of nice catches - fish entertaining situations and new knowledge. But it is also an instructive film that goes down in all the important details about the strategy, gear and fishing techniques with both light and bombardaflåd