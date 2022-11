Not Available

This Traveltalk entry visits Seattle and other areas in the state of Washington. Seattle was a small city until the 1897 gold rush. During WWI, it served as a major shipping center for lumber that was transported through the Panama Canal to East Coast shipbuilders. We also visit a Weyerhaeuser lumber camp located between Longview and Tacoma, and the city of Everett, where lumber is used in the burgeoning aircraft industry.