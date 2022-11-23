Not Available

Seattle's Loch Ness: The Lake Washington Sea Monster For hundreds of years the Wonkatilla tribe of the Northwestern United States has worshipped a giant sea creature they call Willatuk, God of Ocean, after it saved their lives during the great earthquake and blizzard of 1736. But now, scientists and hunters are tracking Willatuk to study the creature and possibly kill it. Can Chief Clamintile and his tribe save their "God of Ocean" from the guns and chains of modern man, or is it too late? Learn the answers by watching Willatuk: The Legend of Seattle's Sea Serpent.