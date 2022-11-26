Sechs auf einen Streich

Not Available

Terminally ill kings has trouble deciding which one his two, fundamentally different, sons should be his heir. It would be best if he would have more time to make his decicion but none of the treatments are working as expected. Finally a hunter tells him about a miracle cure, called the water of life, that can cure any ailment. First the king sends his brave and valiant son to find the cure. When he doesn't return, his brother who is known for his kindness and good heart, sets out to search for his brother and the cure.