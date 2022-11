Not Available

After moving into a new house with his mom and soon to be father, Lawrence goes through some things. Six months after his mom and new "dad" marry. His mother dies. It isn't easy on Maise's Husband. He soon realizes that he could not deal with Lawrence and goes to a foster home to see if he can put him there. Lawrence has to stay for a few more days before he can leave. Over those days the husband realizes that Lawrence is a great kid.