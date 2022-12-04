Not Available

“Second Chances: One Year in Ohio’s Drug Courts” shows the complicated struggle of drug addiction and how courts can play a crucial role in the recovery attempts of users, their families and communities. The one-hour film was produced and edited by Anne Fife of Ohio Government Telecommunications under contract to the Ohio Supreme Court’s Office of Public Information. It was released through the office’s Court News Ohio website and will be made widely available. It follows the drug use and adjudication of 19 Ohioans.