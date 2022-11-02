Second Fiddle to a Steel Guitar

Not Available

In this musical gem, big-hearted Jubal Bristol (Arnold Stang) takes it upon himself to mount a country and western benefit concert after the opera company that his wife (Pamela Hayes) booked suddenly backs out. Along with country icons Minnie Pearl, Dottie West, Connie Smith and Faron Young, the film features great tunes such as "Born to Lose," "Abilene" and "Young Love." Huntz Hall and Leo Gorcey (of Bowery Boys fame) portray stagehands.