Richard and Deborah are at the end of the road in their tumultuous marriage, but their attorney informs them that their finances are in worse turmoil than their marriage ever was. Faced with the reality that they can't afford to separate, they try to get on with their lives while sharing a house. Each hooking up with much younger partners has comical and sometimes heartbreaking results. Can a second first date rekindle their love for each other?