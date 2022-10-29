Not Available

Second Hand has three different love stories that run around the lives of Santosh (Sudheer Varma), Subbarao (Kireeti Damaraju) and Sahasra (Dhanya Balakrishna). All three love stories have a failure element, but the dynamics are different. Santosh is a budding photographer and he is madly in love with Deepu. The love story takes off well and the romance is mutual. However, financial aspects and personal ambitions create a rift between the couple. Santosh is ditched by Deepu, leaving him depressed.