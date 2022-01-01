Second Heaven

Not Available

Tells the story of three friends whose affair. Doni is the wife of Sabrina, but her mother, Lady Sania forcing Doni to remarry because he felt his son never leave grandchildren. The doctor has been convicted if Sabrina will be difficult to have children. One day Sabrina went to the house of his friend, Vani, to tell her that her husband was forced to marry again. When on the road Sabrina had an accident until her coma and possibly his life just one percent. Doni was brought Sabrina to a hospital that is a practice Vani. Vani see who has good qualities, Lady Sania also want their children to marry a close friend of Sabrina's. However, Doni remained in his stance that did not want to marry again. How is the continuation of the story? Doni would marry Vani is a close friend of his wife? witnessed the thrill of the story in the soap opera The Into Heaven 2 starting on Monday 18 April 2016 only in SCTV.