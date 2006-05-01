2006

Second In Command

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 1st, 2006

Studio

Pueblo Film Group

Armed insurgents attempt a coup d'etat in a troubled Eastern European country, and the president flees to the U.S. embassy for protection. When the U.S. ambassador is murdered by the ruthless and gun-happy rebels, it comes down to the second-in-command of the embassy, Sam Keenan, played by Belgian kickboxer Jean-Claude Van Damme, to use his amazing martial arts technique to defend the besieged.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van DammeCmdr. Samuel 'Sam' Keenan
Julie CoxMichelle Whitman
Alan McKennaCapt. John Baldwin
William TapleyFrank Gaines
Elizabeth BarondesJennifer Lennard

