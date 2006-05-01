Armed insurgents attempt a coup d'etat in a troubled Eastern European country, and the president flees to the U.S. embassy for protection. When the U.S. ambassador is murdered by the ruthless and gun-happy rebels, it comes down to the second-in-command of the embassy, Sam Keenan, played by Belgian kickboxer Jean-Claude Van Damme, to use his amazing martial arts technique to defend the besieged.
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Cmdr. Samuel 'Sam' Keenan
|Julie Cox
|Michelle Whitman
|Alan McKenna
|Capt. John Baldwin
|William Tapley
|Frank Gaines
|Elizabeth Barondes
|Jennifer Lennard
