Second Innings

From Afghanistan to London, three boys build a new life playing cricket. Tucked away in suburban south London, matches take place every week for young and often traumatized asylum seekers. Many have fled war and have been separated from their families. The Refugee Cricket project, organized by the Refugee Council, provides not only a chance to play and make friends, but also to access advice and support as they navigate the complex asylum system and other challenges in their new home.