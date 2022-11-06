Second Movement for Piano and Needlework / Segundo Movimento para Piano e Costura

Not Available

In Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nicole, a Jewish clothing designer and IK, a Korean music teacher, lead quiet, rather lonely lives until fate unexpectedly brings them together in the city’s old Jewish quarter. In this poetic and charming tale, two contrasting traditions meet. Lush cinematography, beautiful music, gentle humour and superb performances blend seamlessly to tell a sweet story that explores the human need for creative fulfillment and love.