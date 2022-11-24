Second Opinion

Not Available

Ivy Fisher is at the top of her game; A whip-smart, devastatingly attractive upstart business owner. She is your typical thirty something, with a stalled personal life and overactive career. But during a crucial investor meeting, Ivy's body begins to fail her. Plagued with an onset of dizziness and a crippling headache, Ivy crashes. Enter Dr. Mark Ryan - a corrupt doctor ready to feed his desire for power, and Ivy is his perfect subject. This rock-hard business woman is now about to confront her mortality. But much to Ivy's shock, she is about to find out that Dr. Ryan, a person she trusts, has the recipe to finally break her.