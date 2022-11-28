Not Available

A nostalgic look at the pen pal correspondence between Harry S Truman and Bernard Flat (B-Flat), an autistic young man from the South Georgia town of Second Samuel - the story truly begins when B-Flat tells President Harry about the passing of the beloved piano teacher, Miss Gertrude - the "Sweetest woman what ever drawled a breath..." But when secrets about Gertrude are revealed... the Small Town of Second Samuel has to learn what it means to "Love Your Neighbor" on a daily basis!