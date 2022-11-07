Second Sight: A Love Story

Not Available

Alexandra McKay (Elizabeth Montgomery) is a woman who's been blind for twenty years and is afraid that people will just try to get close to her because of her condition, so she ultimately stays to herself and her trusty guide dog, Emma. When Richard Chapman (Barry Newman) enters her life, a romance develops and McKay begins to let the outside world in to her private world. The prospect of an operation arises that will restore McKay's eyesight, but the fear of what it will do to her relationship with Chapman and the concern over the fate of her guide dog weigh heavily upon her decision to do the procedure.