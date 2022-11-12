Second Skin

Not Available

A tough guy named Tommy Gunn, with "kaos" tattooed on his neck, a beautiful blond named Crystal Ball who's struck by a car and can't remember her past, a sadistic scalpel-wielding mobster in Cleveland, a balding schmuck gambling in Las Vegas, a reclusive bookstore owner in a small coastal town who discourages customers, and the hit-and-run driver of the SUV that hits Crystal: what connects them? Sam, the bookstore owner, comes to Crystal's aid after the accident; an affair begins. When she's menaced by Tommy, Sam tries buying him off. As Crystal begins to remember her past, the question arises about Sam's: why is he in hiding?