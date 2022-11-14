Not Available

Cassie and Dorian lead a rhythmic life, between sport and organization of private parties, the "Secret". Indeed, their concept is based on a simple idea, namely to create gathering places where notables can give free rein to their fantasies and their desires in complete safety. But obviously, thugs and ill-intentioned people are interested in these nights of debauchery, starting with Carter, son of a mobster who has recovered all his fortune. The little couple must avoid the traps set by each other, even pay for their person to keep the secret well kept ...