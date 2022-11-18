Secret Access: The Vatican

Not Available

The film takes you on a journey inside the Vatican like you've never seen it before. From the ancient "City of the Dead" beneath St. Peter's basilica to the vaults of the Secret Archives, to the Pope's private offices and TV room. The show also explores the long and tumultuous relationship between the Vatican and the U.S., uncovering documents that date back to the Civil War and exploring Reagan's relationship with John Paul II in their quest to combat the Soviets during the Cold War.