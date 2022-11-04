1944

Secret Command

  • Action
  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 29th, 1944

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Secret Command features Pat O'Brien as a onetime foreign correspondent in the wartime employ of the FBI. Under an assumed name, O'BRIEN goes to work at a shipyard, intending to keep both eyes open for potential saboteurs. To maintain the cover, O'BRIEN is given a "wife" (Carole Landis) and two children. When O'BRIEN's brother Chester Morris shows up, he can't comprehend the charade and nearly spills the beans to the Nazi spies O'BRIEN hopes to trap. Based on the short story The Saboteurs by John and Ward Hawkins, Secret Command offers a graying but still feisty Pat O'Brien doing what he does best.

Cast

Carole LandisJill McCann
Chester MorrisJeff Gallagher
Ruth WarrickLea Damaron
Barton MacLaneRed Kelly
Tom TullyBrownell
Wallace FordMiller

