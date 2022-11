Not Available

In 1998, the Vatican opened its centuries-old archives of the Inquisition, the longest and most notorious suppression in religious history. Those documents inspired this four-part PBS documentary, which re-creates the true stories of victims. From medieval France to mid-19th-century Europe, the series gathers commentary from an esteemed cadre of experts, including Vatican official Rev. Joseph A. Di Noia and historian David Gitlitz.