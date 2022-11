Not Available

As an express train hurtles towards its destination, John (Alan Bates) a man whose sanity hangs by a thread, attempts to uncover his possible role in a brutal murder and the identity of the victim. The balance of his mind is strained to the limits by dark memories of a punishing childhood and a passionate jealousy for a beautiful young woman (Gina Bellman) - who may be a prostitute... or his wife.