Not Available

Gustos and Violets have hated each other for many months. The results lead to a separation of the streets in Little Italy. When Robert Gusto, son of the Gusto family leader Monty Gusto, and Jules Violet, daughter of the Violet family leader Cappie Violet, spots each other across the street, it's love at first sight. Will this "star-across the street" lovers be together or will there father's egos get in the way?