Not Available

Secret Garden - Live at Kilden

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Recorded live at the Kilden Performing Arts Centre in Kristiansand, Norway, this concert features 17 of Rolf Løvland and Fionnuala Sherry’s greatest hits including “You Raise Me Up” – made famous in the States by Josh Groban; and “Nocturne” – the song that launched their career with a victory at the Eurovision Song Contest on 1995. The event celebrates the Norwegian-Irish duo’s two decade career that includes eight studio albums with sales in excess of 5 million copies. The concert features the Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra along with special guest artists such as Ole Edvard Antonsen, Tracey Campbell, Cathrine Iversen and Espen Grjotheim.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images