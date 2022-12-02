Secret History of the Atomic Bomb

Not Available

National Geographic delves into the tumultuous history of the atom bomb—filled with deception, twists, and danger that even Hollywood couldn't make up. Culling from rarely seen archival footage and interviews with leading experts, we'll see how Soviet spies gathered top-secret information during WWII. Learn why China shared its nuclear weapons technology with other countries. Find out how Israel's nuclear weapons program was exposed by a disgruntled worker who leaked information before being kidnapped.