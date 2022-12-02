Secret Imperial Edict

Not Available

Our story derives from the period 1644, when the Ming dynasty was threatened with destruction. This forced the emperor to issued a new decree by which the prince and heir to the throne has to leave territory due to threat placed on their lives. Chong Zen punished escape persecution in Nanjing. This course takes the emperor, in the hope that one day the prince would return and take his rightful place on the throne. In the meantime empire and dynasty face complete destruction. On all sides they bid to mercilessly destroy all enemies that comes to hand.