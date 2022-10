Not Available

Before the church. Before the Gospels. Before the word Christian. There were the Apostles. This is their story. In the Secret Lives Of The Apostles, meet the 12 men who transformed Christianity from humble beginnings to a major world movement. They braved persecution, imprisonment and even crucifixion to convert their contemporaries. But how did this humble band of insurgents set in motion events that ultimately convinced thousands to believe that Jesus was their messiah?