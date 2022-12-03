Secret Missions of the Civil War

Not Available

In the annals of the Civil War, the great battles dominate. Names like Gettysburg, Chancellorsville or Antietam are famous by sheer weight of blood and horror. Where armies of men by the tens of thousands opposed each other, these were the vast, open, visible spectacles of the conflict. But the well-worn archives of that time are also filled with the details of far lesser-known actions, like the Confederate attempt to burn down New York City. They were clever, daring, covert operations designed to frighten the enemy, disrupt his supplies, and destroy his morale. Clandestine plans, fueled by ingenuity and bravado, they defied the odds for a chance at success. This feature-length special explores these little-known but exciting acts of ingenuity and bravery.