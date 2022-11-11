Secret of the Monastery

Not Available

When two riders come to the monastery seeking shelter for the night they inquire from one of the monks about the founding of the monastery. The old monk reluctantly recounts the story of Count Starschensky, a nobleman of wealth and property. Starschensky is blessed with domestic happiness, however, he later finds that his young wife, Elga, has been sneaking her lover into the castle in evenings when he is away, and that their only child is not his, but a product of this affair. Tragedy ensues and the count sells his estates and establishes the monastery as part of his penance.