Shioriko Shinokawa (Haru Kuroki) runs an old book store in Kamakura. She is exceptionally passionate and knowledgeable about books, but shy when not talking about books. She works with a clerk, Daisuke Goura (Shuhei Nomura). He has an unusual condition and can not read books. One day, Shioriko Shinokawa tells Daisuke Goura that her rare book has been targeted by a mysterious man. They work together to reveal the secret related to the rare book. --asianwiki