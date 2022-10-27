Secret Reunion

Six years ago a mysterious shooting takes place in Seoul. The after effects of the shooting results in Han-kyu Lee (Song Kang-Ho) losing his job at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). Six years later, Ji-won Song (Kang Dong-Won), an ex North Korean spy. now operates somewhere in the Seoul metropolitan area. As these two men hide their identities and work their particular angles, trouble brews again ....
|Song Kang-ho
|Lee Han-kyu
|Kang Dong-won
|Song Ji-won
|Kyeong-min Go
|Hyeong - wook
|Su-ho Ha
|Suspicious man
