Secret Reunion

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Showbox

Six years ago a mysterious shooting takes place in Seoul. The after effects of the shooting results in Han-kyu Lee (Song Kang-Ho) losing his job at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). Six years later, Ji-won Song (Kang Dong-Won), an ex North Korean spy. now operates somewhere in the Seoul metropolitan area. As these two men hide their identities and work their particular angles, trouble brews again ....

Cast

Song Kang-hoLee Han-kyu
Kang Dong-wonSong Ji-won
Kyeong-min GoHyeong - wook
Su-ho HaSuspicious man

