Secret Room No. 7

If true love never dies, and death is no longer the end of life. What would you do, if your love one never wants to depart. No matter how you kill him. This is not just a romantic tale. It's a horrific love story in the heat of the night. The film combined local belief of "PI-POP" (ผีปอบ), the flesh eating spirit in the northeastern Thailand, with modern day-domestic violence. In an old apartment, the death of 14 year old school girl suddenly destroyed everyone's life. Some people blamed themselves. Someone simply wanted more blood.