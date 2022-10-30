Secret Sound from Underground

Not Available

The 41 minute movie is a psychedelic freeform take on modern-day surfing in this, his third, independently – self produced feature length surf film. Through the ambient sights and sounds that Mr. Coleman allowed us a peek at, you can see how the making of this film was no small feat. Jack’s not sipping Pina Coladas poolside after long days filming perfect Padang in Bali – he’s rolling super 8 and 16mm in the darkest crevices of society, never leaving even the most insignificant thought of cultural aspect out.