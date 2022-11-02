Secret Space II Alien Invasion

Not Available

"When David Icke's book THE BIGGEST SECRET was published, sniggering at the back of the classroom could be heard when it was revealed that extra-dimensional alien beings which can take the form of humanoid-reptilians have played a major role in Earth's history. This new film continues Chris Everard's SECRET SPACE series of films by investigating if there is any evidence supporting the idea that highly intelligent "star gods" with reptilian features have visited planet Earth. Chris Everard uncovers historical records of alien invasions throughout history leading up to the modern age. Medieval documents tell of an invasion of dragon/reptile like beings in Nice and Genoa in the 1600s, the Sumerian legends of the Annunaki made famous by author Zechariah Sitchin and the amazing "navigation grid" discovered on a remote Peruvian mountain by Erich Von Daniken are all woven into an amazing film..."