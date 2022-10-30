Secret Space III: The Crop Circle Conspiracy

Not Available

In this film, CHRIS EVERARD, who has visited more than 200 crop circles personally, describes the ancient energy grid, known as LEY LINES which intersect at STONEHENGE, SILBURY HILL and AVEBURY, and how the ditches around many standing stones concentrate a flow of this geo-etheric energy.... Through photographic analysis of many crop circles which often accumulate close to these ancient megalithic stone circles, CHRIS EVERARD has managed to piece together a TIMELINE which connects more than 4,000 years of history - proving that the Crop Circles are 'attracted' to these lines of geo-energy and that our ancient forefathers knew all about the self-luminous balls of energy which make the Crop Circles...