Akira Nobi directs this violent two-fisted tale about a pair of abandoned sibling teens who fall into a web of yakuza intrigue. The film opens with young, pretty Maki (Natsuo Ishido) luring a drunken salariman into a parking lot only to be mugged by Maki's brother, Shinji (played by former child star Mitsunori Isaki). Unfortunately, the drunk proves to be no ordinary working stiff, but a gangster who takes a dim view of petty crime.