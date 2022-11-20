Secretaries to Die For

Not Available

The secretaries from this lawyer's office are the perfect role models, entirely devoted to their work and their employers. Whether it's inside or outside of the office, they give the best of themselves, hungry mouths, open thighs and welcoming butts. Some, hotter than others, don't hesitate to turn on two men with a torrid striptease, for an extremely intense double-penetration. While one of the secretaries satisfies their boss' small perversions, two others lick each other's boobs and play with a dildo. And after-hours are also a great time...