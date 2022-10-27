Not Available

Secretly, Greatly

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MCMC

As a North Korean sleeper cell agent, Ryu-han infiltrates the South and assumes the role of a village idiot in a rural town. He observes the townsfolk and waits patiently for his mission. One day, after 2 years of playing the role of the village idiot, fellow elite spies Hae-rang, posed as a rock star and Hae-jin, posed as an ordinary student, are dispatched to the same town as Ryu-han. He helps the other two spies settle in and teach them how to adjust in the South. There is a sudden drastic political power shift in the North and all three spies receive an urgent and ultimate mission.

Cast

Park Ki-WoongLee Hae-rang
Lee Hyun-wooLee Hae-jin
Son Hyun-JooKim Tae-won
Ko Chang-seokSeo Sang-gu
Kim Sung-kyunSeo Soo-hyuk
Jang GwangGo Hwi-sun

