Secrets in Plain Sight - Volume 2

The film presents how patterns in number, sacred geometry, musical harmony, and astronomy are encoded in ancient and modern cities and architecture. The film profiles monuments such as the Great Pyramid, Stonehenge, and the World Trade Center and brings to your attention symbolism encoded in such diverse locales as Babylon, Baalbek, Jerusalem, Mecca, San Francisco, Washington DC, London, the Vatican, and Hollywood. In the process Volume 2 considers conspiracy, coincidence, and consciousness.