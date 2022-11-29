Secrets In The Basement

Not Available

Delilah and her husband Shawn are overjoyed to leave their troubles in the city behind and begin their fresh start in their new smart home in the suburbs. Meeting Jay, the charming man who designed their house, Delilah feels that they will settle in well here. Unbeknownst to them their beautiful new house is harboring a masked figure in the basement. Delilah begins to suspect that someone else is in the house, and when the masked figure is revealed, Delilah and Shawn must fight to escape their safe haven with their lives.