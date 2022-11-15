Secrets in the Hotspring

Not Available

Xiaogin transferred to the third school during his fifth year at high school. During the winter vacation, his grandparents tricked him into returning to the hotel which was founded by his parents. Xiaogin’s classmates Little Princess and Lu Qun tagged along uninvited to escape being bullied at school. While the three boys were temporarily staying at Xiaogin’s family hotel, they quickly found out that the hotel was in terrible shape and was also haunted. Xiaogin and his friends have developed an extremely close friendship while they are trying to step closer to the truth. Will they find out the secret that hides underneath the steaming hot springs?