2013

Secrets In The Snow

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 7th, 2013

Studio

Every New Day Prictures

On this particular Friday morning the students of Eastbrook High are arriving at school to complete their final exams before the Christmas Holiday. But what began as a December snowfall quickly becomes a threatening winter storm, and school is dismissed for the day. The students who are unable to arrange transportation before the storm grows are forced to remain in the school gym. The six familiar strangers are the only students remaining as the outdoor conditions worsen and the doors are locked. Wills are tested, friendships are created, and secrets are revealed as they realize they must rely on each other to make it through the night.

Cast

Ashley MurrayAnthony Goodwin
Elizabeth PotthastLynn Bolton
Karen BolesCynthia Burgess
Hollie ShayMaryJake Harper

