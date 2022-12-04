Not Available

Nick Capra makes his directorial debut in Secrets My Daddy Never Told Me, a lust-filled story exploring the complicated relationship between an older and younger man. Nick stars as stepfather Jake and Dakota Payne costars as his stepson, Tony, and while living together, Jake tries to reconcile his life with his secret lover, Daniel (Dirk Caber) while suppressing his feelings for his boss, Brian (Adam Killian). Tony, meanwhile, wants to move his relationship and life forward with his boyfriend, Jimmy (Arad Winwin). The lives of Jake and Tony grow more and more problematic because of the Secrets My Daddy Never Told Me.