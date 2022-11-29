Secrets of a Digital Garden: 50 Villages – 50 Flowers

Not Available

A future imaginary scenario set up in rural Palestine in the form of a garden with 50 flowers representing 50 Palestinian villages: Nothing is conventional in this garden. Not aware whether one is at the scale of the village, the city, or the room, the garden negotiates a new experience within the informal and the periphery that has been created as a result of a fragmented geography; a status of in-betweeness; in between the real and the imaginary, surface and bellow, absurdity and irony, physical and virtual.